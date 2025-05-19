Visiting Ottawa? Don't miss these stunning art spots
What's the story
Ottawa, the capital city of Canada, has a colorful range of murals and public art installations.
These are distributed all over the city, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to witness creativity in their daily lives.
From expansive murals on building walls to detailed sculptures in parks, Ottawa's public art scene embodies its varied culture and history.
Finding your way through these installations can give you a glimpse of the city's artistic panorama.
Glebe Murals
The Glebe's colorful murals
The Glebe neighborhood has colorful murals on buildings. The artwork often signifies a local theme or historical event, creating a visual story of the community's past and present.
Walking through this area allows one to appreciate both modern-day art styles and traditional influences.
The murals are landmarks in the neighborhood, making them an essential part of Ottawa's cultural identity.
Byward Sculptures
ByWard Market sculptures
ByWard Market isn't just famous for its busy shops but also for the quirky sculptures dotting the neighborhood.
From abstract structures to representational pieces that capture various elements of living in Ottawa, these installations are a treat for the eyes.
Nestled between market stalls or set up in open spaces, these sculptures add an artistic touch to this much-loved destination.
Westboro Walls
Westboro Wall Art
Westboro is also home to some amazing wall art that adds to its trendy vibe.
Pretty much every wall is covered by artists who have turned them into canvases with bold designs and thought-provoking messages.
The neighborhood promotes creativity by backing local artists who bring their imagination to life on public walls.
A stroll through Westboro's wall art is a walk through modern urban artistry.
Rideau Installations
Rideau Canal installations
Alongside the historic Rideau Canal, you'll find various public art installations that add to this iconic waterway's charm.
These artworks range from interactive pieces inviting engagement from passersby to static displays celebrating natural beauty or historical significance associated with the canal itself.
Strolling along these paths lets you not only enjoy scenic views but also discover hidden gems within Ottawa's artistic landscape.