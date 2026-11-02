Hiker, you must explore these ancient trails in Peru
What's the story
Peru's remote Andean trails are an explorer's dream, offering a peek into the ancient cultures that once thrived in these highlands. These trails, less traveled than the famous Inca Trail, provide a more intimate experience of Peru's rich history and stunning landscapes. From the remnants of pre-Columbian civilizations to the breathtaking views of the Andes, these paths promise adventure and discovery for those willing to venture off the beaten path.
#1
Exploring the Salkantay Trail
The Salkantay Trail is a popular alternative to the Inca Trail, famous for its stunning scenery and cultural significance.
The trail stretches over 60 kilometers and takes trekkers through diverse ecosystems, from lush jungles to snow-capped peaks.
Along the way, hikers can witness traditional Andean communities and learn about their customs and way of life.
The trail also offers breathtaking views of Mount Salkantay, one of Peru's most revered mountains.
#2
Discovering Choquequirao ruins
Often referred to as the "sister city" of Machu Picchu, Choquequirao is an archaeological site that is as stunning as it is remote.
The trek to Choquequirao is tough but rewarding, offering glimpses of intricate stonework and terraced agricultural fields.
The site itself is perched on a ridge above the Apurimac River, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Visitors can explore various structures while learning about its historical importance.
#3
Venturing through Lares Valley
The Lares Valley Trail is famous for its hot springs and vibrant indigenous culture.
This trek takes you through picturesque villages where locals still practice traditional weaving techniques and agriculture methods passed down through generations.
Hikers will get an opportunity to interact with local communities while enjoying stunning views of snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys.
Tip 1
Tips for trekking safely in remote areas
When trekking in remote areas of Peru, it's important to prepare well.
Carry enough water purification tablets or filters, as clean water sources may not be available.
Acclimatization is key; spend at least two days at higher altitudes before starting your trek to avoid altitude sickness.
Hiring local guides ensures safety and enriches your experience with cultural insights.