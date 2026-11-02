Hiker, you must explore these ancient trails in Peru

The Salkantay Trail is a popular alternative to the Inca Trail, famous for its stunning scenery and cultural significance.

The trail stretches over 60 kilometers and takes trekkers through diverse ecosystems, from lush jungles to snow-capped peaks.

Along the way, hikers can witness traditional Andean communities and learn about their customs and way of life.

The trail also offers breathtaking views of Mount Salkantay, one of Peru's most revered mountains.