When in Singapore, visit these stunning parks
What's the story
While Singapore is known for its bustling city life and iconic landmarks, it also houses a number of lesser-known parks.
These hidden gems offer something unique for nature lovers and those looking to unwind away from crowded tourist spots.
Visiting these parks gives you a whole new perspective of Singapore and its dedication to preserving green spaces even as it develops rapidly.
Birdwatching
Kranji Marshes: A birdwatcher's paradise
Kranji Marshes is one of Singapore's largest freshwater marshlands and a haven for bird enthusiasts.
Home to over 170 species of birds, it's an ideal place to get a glimpse of migratory birds at their natural habitat.
The park has a number of lookout towers and hides, placed strategically for the best view.
Walk peacefully through the trails, soaking in nature's sights and sounds.
Coastal escape
Coney Island: Rustic charm by the sea
With its untouched beaches and coastal forests, Coney Island Park offers a rustic escape.
Situated off Singapore's northeastern coast, the island park can be reached by a short walk/bike ride from Pungol Promenade Nature Walk.
The park features diverse flora and fauna, including rare plant species and native wildlife.
Its serene environment makes it a perfect picnic spot or for leisurely strolls along scenic trails.
Historical exploration
Bukit Batok Nature Park: Historical trails
Bukit Batok Nature Park brings together natural beauty and a sense of history.
Formerly a quarry site, it now boasts of shady greenery around peaceful ponds created by rainwater collecting in old quarry pits.
You can witness a slice of the past with informative plaques narrating events that occurred here, and take in the panoramic views from lookout points on hilltops, in this peaceful environment.
Wildlife spotting
Thomson Nature Park: Rich biodiversity
Thomson Nature Park, as mentioned above, is unique for its biodiversity in secondary forests.
It is home to animals like long-tailed macaques and Sunda pangolins among others.
These animals can be seen roaming around this massive area. It spans around 50 hectares near Upper Thomson Road.
So, it is an ideal place not just for passionate hikers but also for families. They can reconnect with nature without leaving the city.