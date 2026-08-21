Ghugni chaat: Kolkata's spicy street food you need to try

Ghugni chaat is essentially a spicy dish made from dried white peas.

The peas are boiled and then cooked with a mix of spices, such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric.

What sets this dish apart is the addition of tamarind chutney and green chutney, which add a tangy and spicy kick to it.

Topped with chopped onions and coriander leaves, ghugni chaat is a feast for the senses.