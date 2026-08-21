Ghugni chaat: Kolkata's spicy street food you need to try
What's the story
Kolkata's ghugni chaat is a popular street food. This spicy and tangy dish is made with white peas, spices, and chutneys. It is loved by locals and visitors alike. You can find ghugni chaat at street stalls across the city. Its bold flavors and simple ingredients make it a delicious way to experience Kolkata's vibrant street food culture and local flavors.
#1
The essence of ghugni chaat
Ghugni chaat is essentially a spicy dish made from dried white peas.
The peas are boiled and then cooked with a mix of spices, such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
What sets this dish apart is the addition of tamarind chutney and green chutney, which add a tangy and spicy kick to it.
Topped with chopped onions and coriander leaves, ghugni chaat is a feast for the senses.
#2
Variations across Kolkata
While the basic preparation remains the same, ghugni chaat varies from one locality to another in Kolkata.
Some vendors add boiled potatoes or serve it with puffed rice for added texture.
Others may use different chutneys or toppings according to local tastes.
This variation makes each stall's offering unique, while still retaining the essence of the dish.
#3
Health benefits of ghugni
Apart from being delicious, ghugni also has some health benefits.
The main ingredient, white peas, is rich in protein and fiber, which helps digestion and keeps you full for longer.
The spices used in the preparation also have anti-inflammatory properties, making it a healthy option for breakfast or snacks.
#4
Tips for enjoying ghugni chaat
To enjoy ghugni chaat to the fullest, try different variations at different stalls to find your favorite taste combination.
Don't hesitate to ask for extra chutneys or toppings if you like them spicier or sweeter.
Eating it fresh from street vendors adds authenticity to the experience, as they have perfected their recipes over years of serving locals and tourists alike.