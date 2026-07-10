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Skip expensive skin scrubs, try millet flour instead

By Simran Jeet 12:24 pm Jul 10, 202612:24 pm

What's the story

African millet flour is making waves as a natural exfoliant, thanks to its rich nutrient profile. The flour, made from millets grown across Africa, is loaded with vitamins and minerals that can benefit the skin. Using millet flour in your skincare routine can help remove dead skin cells and promote a healthy glow. Here is how you can use African millet flour for natural exfoliation.