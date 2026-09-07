Move over chickpeas! Butter beans are here
What's the story
African butter bean, or lima bean, is a versatile legume that has been a staple in African cuisine for centuries. Not only is it a versatile ingredient in many dishes, but it also offers a plethora of health benefits. Rich in nutrients, the bean can be a great addition to your diet if you are looking to boost your health naturally. Here are some of the benefits of this amazing legume.
#1
Nutrient-rich powerhouse
African butter beans are packed with essential nutrients, such as protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
They provide a good amount of iron, magnesium, and potassium, which are important for your overall health.
The high protein content makes them an excellent plant-based alternative.
The fiber content helps with digestion and keeps you full.
#2
Supports heart health
Eating African butter beans can do wonders for your heart health.
They are low in fat and high in soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol levels.
The potassium present in these beans helps regulate blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium.
Adding these beans to your diet can help keep your cardiovascular system healthy.
#3
Aids weight management
If you are looking to manage your weight, African butter beans are a great option.
Their high fiber and protein content keeps you full longer, which helps you avoid overeating or snacking on unhealthy foods.
Plus, they have a low glycemic index, which helps regulate blood sugar levels, making them perfect for anyone looking to maintain a healthy weight.
#4
Promotes digestive health
The fiber content in African butter beans is essential for keeping your digestive system healthy.
It promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool.
Further, the prebiotic properties of these beans promote the growth of good gut bacteria, improving your gut health and overall digestive function.
#5
Enhances bone strength
African butter beans are rich in calcium and magnesium, both of which are essential for bone health.
While calcium strengthens bones, magnesium ensures that calcium is absorbed properly into the bones, instead of soft tissues or organs, where it could cause harm if deposited excessively (calcification).