Love okra? Try these fun new ways to cook it
What's the story
Bhindi, or okra, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its unique texture and flavor make it a favorite in many cuisines. Here, we explore five unique bhindi recipes that highlight the vegetable's adaptability and taste. Each recipe offers a different way to enjoy bhindi, making it an exciting ingredient for those looking to try something new in their kitchen.
Dish 1
Spicy bhindi stir-fry
A spicy bhindi stir-fry is an ideal quick and flavorful dish.
For this, you need to slice the bhindi into thin pieces and sauté them with mustard seeds, turmeric, and red chili powder.
Add some onions for sweetness, and finish with fresh coriander leaves for garnish.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and adds a spicy kick to your meal.
Dish 2
Bhindi masala delight
Bhindi masala is a classic Indian dish that brings out the best in okra.
To prepare this, fry whole bhindis until slightly crispy. Then, cook them with tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, cumin seeds, and garam masala.
The result is a rich, flavorful curry that pairs beautifully with roti or naan bread.
Dish 3
Crispy bhindi fries
For those who love crunchy snacks, crispy bhindi fries are just the thing.
Slice bhindis lengthwise, and coat them with chickpea flour mixed with spices like cumin powder and chili powder.
Deep fry till golden brown for an irresistible snack or side dish that goes well with tangy chutneys.
Dish 4
Stuffed bhindi pockets
Stuffed bhindi pockets offer an innovative twist on traditional okra recipes.
The okra is filled with a flavorful spiced potato mixture before being cooked gently in oil. Cook them until tender but firm enough to hold their shape.
The crispy edges and soft filling create a satisfying contrast in every bite.
Serve them alongside rice dishes like biryani or pulao for a hearty and flavorful meal.
Dish 5
Bhindi raita fusion
Bhindi raita is a refreshing combination of yogurt and finely chopped okra. Season it with salt, pepper, and roasted cumin powder if desired.
This cooling accompaniment balances spicy main courses while adding nutritional benefits.
Yogurt provides probiotics that support digestion, while okra is rich in fiber.