5 clove-based dishes you'll love
What's the story
Cloves, a tiny spice with a powerful flavor, can elevate vegetarian meals in the most unexpected ways. Famous for their aromatic and slightly sweet flavor, cloves can be used in a variety of vegetarian dishes to add depth and complexity. Here are five vegetarian dishes that use cloves to their fullest, giving you a unique culinary experience.
Dish 1
Spiced vegetable stew with cloves
A spiced vegetable stew with cloves is a hearty dish that marries different vegetables with aromatic spices.
The addition of cloves makes the stew fragrant and adds a warm undertone to it.
Carrots, potatoes, and peas are commonly used vegetables, while tomatoes provide tanginess.
This dish is perfect for those who love comforting meals with a hint of spice.
Dish 2
Clove-infused rice pilaf
Clove-infused rice pilaf is an elegant side dish that goes well with many main courses.
The rice is cooked with cloves, and other spices like cinnamon and cardamom, giving it a fragrant aroma and subtle flavor.
This pilaf goes well with roasted vegetables or lentil curries, making it a versatile addition to any meal.
Dish 3
Sweet potato curry with cloves
Sweet potato curry with cloves is a delicious way to enjoy the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes, along with the warm notes of cloves.
Coconut milk makes this curry creamy, while spices like turmeric and cumin add depth.
The result is a rich, flavorful dish that goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads.
Dish 4
Clove-spiced lentil soup
Clove-spiced lentil soup is a nourishing bowl of comfort that combines lentils with aromatic spices, including cloves.
This hearty soup is perfect for chilly days when you need something warming and filling.
Carrots and celery add texture, while herbs like thyme enhance its flavor profile.
Dish 5
Baked apples seasoned with cloves
Baked apples seasoned with cloves make for an easy, yet delightful dessert option for any occasion.
Apples are baked until tender and then sprinkled generously with ground cinnamon, powdered sugar, and whole or ground cloves for added warmth in every bite.
This dessert is especially popular during the festive season when the demand for spiced treats is at its peak.