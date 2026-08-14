5 peanut-based dishes from Africa
What's the story
Peanuts are a staple in many African cuisines, lending flavor and nutrition to a variety of dishes. These legumes are used in everything from soups to stews, showcasing the continent's diverse culinary traditions. Here are five peanut-based dishes from Africa that highlight the versatility of this ingredient. Each dish offers a unique taste experience, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of its region.
Dish 1
West African groundnut soup
Groundnut soup is a popular dish in West Africa, particularly in Ghana and Nigeria.
The soup is made by blending ground peanuts with vegetables, such as tomatoes and onions. It is usually served with rice or fufu, making it a hearty meal.
The creamy texture of the peanuts gives the soup its signature richness, while spices, like ginger and garlic, add depth to the flavor.
Dish 2
East African peanut stew
Peanut stew is a favorite across East Africa, especially in Kenya and Tanzania.
This stew combines peanuts with vegetables like sweet potatoes or carrots for added nutrition.
Coconut milk often features in the recipe, adding creaminess to the dish.
The combination of peanuts and coconut milk makes for a comforting meal that can be enjoyed on its own or with flatbreads.
Dish 3
Southern African monkey gland sauce
Monkey gland sauce, hailing from South Africa, is a unique blend of peanuts, fruits, and spices.
The sauce is sweet and tangy, and goes well with grilled vegetables or tofu.
The name monkey gland sauce is a misnomer; there are no animal products in it.
The dish showcases how peanuts can be used creatively beyond traditional savory dishes.
Dish 4
North African maafe stew
Maafe stew is famous in North Africa, especially in Mali and Senegal.
It features peanuts as the main ingredient, along with vegetables like okra or eggplant, depending on the region's availability.
The stew is slow-cooked to allow the flavors to meld beautifully over time.
It results in a rich, satisfying meal that reflects North African culinary traditions.
Dish 5
Central African cassava leaves with groundnuts
Cassava leaves cooked with groundnuts is a staple in Central Africa, where cassava is widely grown.
The dish combines the earthiness of cassava with the nutty flavor of groundnuts.
It is often served with rice or plantains, making it a complete meal.
This dish highlights the importance of peanuts in everyday cooking across the continent.