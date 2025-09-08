How to use pumpkin seeds in your meals

African pumpkin seeds are a nutritious and versatile ingredient, packed with magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats. They're perfect for roasting as snacks or as a base in sauces and soups. These recipes introduce new flavors and showcase Africa 's culinary heritage, offering delightful ways to use African pumpkin seeds in your meals.

Dish 1 Roasted pumpkin seeds with spices Roasting pumpkin seeds is an easy way to relish their natural flavor while adding a crunchy element to your dishes. First, clean the seeds well and dry them properly. Toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of spices like paprika or cumin. Spread on a baking sheet and roast at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes until golden brown. This snack is ideal for munching anytime.

Dish 2 Pumpkin seed pesto sauce Pumpkin seed pesto provides an exhilarating spin on the traditional Italian sauce. Blend roasted pumpkin seeds, fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, lemon juice, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese until smooth. This vibrant green sauce can be used as a spread on sandwiches or tossed with pasta for a quick meal option that explodes with flavor.

Dish 3 Nutritious pumpkin seed soup Pumpkin seed soup is hearty and nutritious. Start by sauteing onions in olive oil until translucent before adding vegetable broth and ground pumpkin seeds in the pot. Simmer gently for about 20 minutes before blending everything into a creamy consistency with an immersion blender or food processor. Season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences.