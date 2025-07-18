How to use turmeric to fix everyday pain 

Turmeric, a bright yellow spice, has been utilized for centuries in traditional medicine for its health benefits. Famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is now making waves as a natural pain relief remedy. In this article, we look at some hidden recipes with turmeric to relieve pain. These are easy to whip up and can be seamlessly added to your routine, as natural pain relief alternatives.

Drink 1 Golden milk: A soothing beverage Golden milk is a warm drink prepared by mixing turmeric with milk and spices like cinnamon, and ginger. The soothing drink is said to reduce inflammation and joint pain because of curcumin in turmeric. To make golden milk, heat one cup of milk with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder, a pinch of black pepper, and optional sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. Have this comforting drink before bed.

Drink 2 Turmeric tea: A refreshing brew Turmeric tea provides another option to reap the spice's pain-relieving benefits. For this refreshing brew, boil two cups of water with one teaspoon fresh grated turmeric or half a teaspoon turmeric powder. Add lemon juice and honey to enhance flavor. The combination of these ingredients may help reduce inflammation and provide relief from mild aches when consumed regularly.

Ingredient 1 Turmeric paste: Versatile kitchen staple Making a turmeric paste helps you incorporate this healthy spice easily into different meals. Combine one-fourth cup water with two tablespoons ground turmeric in a saucepan and heat over low flame until thick paste forms. Keep it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Use this paste as an ingredient in soups, stews or curries to help alleviate inflammation-related pain.

Dish 1 Spiced rice: Flavorful side dish Incorporating turmeric into rice dishes adds color and infuses them with potential health benefits. Cook rice as usual but add half a teaspoon of ground turmeric while cooking, along with spices like cumin seeds or cardamom pods, if desired. This spiced rice can be served alongside vegetables/lentils as part of your meal plan, while potentially aiding digestion through its anti-inflammatory effects.