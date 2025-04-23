Explore Europe's most beautiful botanical gardens
Botanical gardens are a peaceful escape from the cacophony of city life, displaying fascinating varieties of plant species and some stunning landscapes.
While most European cities are home to popular gardens, there are a few hidden gems that deserve a visit.
These underrated botanical gardens are perfect for nature lovers and curious explorers alike.
Leiden's gem
Hortus Botanicus Leiden's hidden charms
Hortus Botanicus in Leiden, Netherlands, is among the oldest botanical gardens in the world. However, despite its rich history, not many tourists are aware of it.
The garden has an exceptional collection of tropical plants in stunning greenhouses.
Visitors can also discover themed sections such as the Japanese Garden and the Clusiustuin, which exhibits plants brought in by Carolus Clusius in the 16th Century.
Swedish delight
Gothenburg Botanical Garden's unique flora
Located in Sweden, Gothenburg Botanical Garden covers over 175 hectares, both cultivated and natural reserves. It hosts over 16,000 plant species from across the world.
The Rock Garden is particularly impressive for its alpine plants and gorgeous waterfall feature.
Despite its size and diversity, this garden tends to fly under the radar when compared to its European counterparts.
Portuguese oasis
Coimbra's enchanting green spaces
The Botanical Garden of University of Coimbra in Portugal makes for a peaceful retreat with its lush greenery and historic charm.
Established in 1772, it sprawls over 13 hectares, spread out over upper and lower levels connected by scenic pathways.
The garden features a rich collection of medicinal plants as well as exotic trees from different continents.
Italian heritage
Padua's historic plant collection
The Orto Botanico di Padova also enjoys UNESCO World Heritage status owing to its history as one of Italy's oldest academic gardens, established in 1545.
This small, yet significant, site features rare specimens including ancient palms, as well as modern-day installations like solar-powered greenhouses showcasing sustainable practices in horticulture today.