You must add these tubers to your daily diet

African tubers are a staple of many traditional dishes, providing a rich source of nutrients and flavors. These underground vegetables are not only versatile but also rich in vitamins and minerals that make a balanced diet. From yams to cassava, every tuber brings its own unique taste and texture to the table. Exploring these tubers can add variety to your meals while providing nourishment.

#1 Yam: A versatile staple One of the most popular tubers in Africa, yams are known for their starchy texture and slightly sweet flavor. They can be boiled, roasted, or mashed, making them a versatile ingredient in a variety of recipes. Rich in vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fiber, yams contribute to overall health. Their adaptability allows them to be used in both savory and sweet dishes.

#2 Cassava: The gluten-free option Cassava is another popular tuber that is naturally gluten-free. It is commonly processed into flour or tapioca pearls for baking or as a thickening agent. Cassava is rich in carbohydrates and provides energy while being low in fat. It is also rich in essential nutrients such as vitamin C and manganese, which aid immune function and bone health.

#3 Sweet potato: Nutrient-rich delight Sweet potatoes are known for their bright orange flesh and natural sweetness. They're an amazing source of beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A in the body, promoting good vision and healthy skin. Sweet potatoes can be baked or steamed as a side or added to soups for a depth of flavor without sacrificing nutrition.