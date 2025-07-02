Page Loader
Tea towel tricks: Easy exercises to improve balance
By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 02, 2025
10:19 am
Improving balance is crucial to overall fitness and to prevent injuries. A simple household item, say a tea towel, can serve as an effective tool in improving your balance through various drills. Not only are these exercises easy to perform, but they also require minimum space and equipment. By including these unique drills in your routine, you can work on stability, coordination, and core strength efficiently.

Single-leg stand with tea towel

Start by placing a tea towel on the floor. Stand on one leg, with the other foot lightly resting on the towel. The aim is to keep your balance while keeping the towel stationary with just your foot's pressure. This drill tests your stability and engages core muscles as you concentrate on keeping posture without allowing the towel to slip away.

Tea towel slide lunge

Place one foot on a tea towel while standing up straight. Lunge by sliding the towel foot backward, bending both knees to make right angles. This exercise not only improves balance by controlling movement but also works your legs for support and coordination. It is an effective way to improve stability and strengthen your lower body muscles, making it a great addition to your fitness routine.

Rotational core twist with tea towel

Sit down with legs extended straight in front of you holding a tea towel taut between both hands chest level. Rotate your torso from side to side slowly without moving lower body or losing tension in arms holding onto that piece of cloth tightly throughout each twist motion. This strengthens oblique muscles along sides of abdomen area effectively, improving overall body equilibrium.

Plank position knee drive using tea towel

Start in a plank position with your toes on tea towels, which slide on surfaces like hardwood floors or tiles. By alternately driving your knees toward your chest during these exercises, you'll engage and strengthen your core. Doing this drill regularly builds a stronger foundation, resulting in improved balance and a more stable physique with time.