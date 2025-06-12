What's the story

Sodium-free diets are often misconstrued, which gives rise to misconceptions about their pros and cons.

While cutting back on sodium can benefit certain health conditions, complete elimination may not always be necessary or even advisable.

It is important to know the role of sodium in the body and how to manage its intake effectively, to make informed dietary choices.

Here, we debunk common myths around sodium-free diets and provide factual insights for better decision-making.