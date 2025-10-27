Ditch coffee: Try these herbal drinks for a refreshing start

For those looking to ditch coffee, herbal infusions provide a refreshing alternative to kickstart the day. These natural drinks are loaded with antioxidants and other health-boosting compounds, making them an excellent choice for a mindful morning. From boosting digestion to enhancing mood, herbal infusions can be a great addition to your daily routine. Here are five herbal drinks that can help you start your day on a refreshing note.

Tip 1 Peppermint infusion for digestive health Peppermint infusion is famous for its digestive benefits. The menthol in peppermint soothes the stomach and may help relieve bloating and discomfort. Drinking this infusion in the morning can kickstart your digestive system and keep you feeling light throughout the day. To prepare, steep fresh or dried peppermint leaves in hot water for about five minutes before straining.

Tip 2 Chamomile tea for calm mornings Chamomile tea is known for its calming properties, making it perfect for those looking for a peaceful start to their day. It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in the brain, which may help reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality. To prepare chamomile tea, steep chamomile flowers in hot water for about five minutes.

Tip 3 Ginger infusion for immune support Ginger infusion is loaded with gingerol, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This infusion may help strengthen your immune system and reduce the risk of common illnesses. To prepare ginger infusion, slice fresh ginger root and steep it in boiling water for about ten minutes before straining.

Tip 4 Hibiscus tea for hydration boost Hibiscus tea is not only refreshing but also hydrating, thanks to its high water content and electrolytes like potassium. It also contains vitamin C that boosts immunity and improves skin health. To make hibiscus tea, add dried hibiscus petals to boiling water and let them steep for about ten minutes before straining.