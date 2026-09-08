5 ways to style your hair without hair ties
What's the story
We all know how hair ties can be a lifesaver, but they are not the only option for styling your hair. If you want to give your hair a break from the constant pulling and stretching or simply want to try something new, there are plenty of stylish alternatives. These options not only keep your hair in place but also add a touch of elegance, personality, and charm to your look.
#1
Bobby pins for secure styles
Bobby pins are an absolute must-have in every woman's hair accessory collection.
They are versatile and can be used to secure various hairstyles, be it an updo or a simple side sweep.
Available in different sizes and colors, bobby pins can blend in with your hair or stand out as a statement piece.
They are perfect for creating intricate styles without the bulk of traditional hair ties.
#2
Headbands for effortless elegance
Headbands are an easy way to keep your hair off your face while adding a hint of style.
Available in different materials, like fabric, metal, and plastic, headbands can be worn with any outfit.
They are perfect for both casual days and formal occasions.
With so many designs available, you can easily find one that complements your personal style.
#3
Hair clips for quick fixes
Hair clips are ideal for quick fixes when you need to tame flyaways or pin back sections of hair.
They come in various shapes and sizes, making them suitable for different hair types and lengths.
From small claw clips to large decorative ones, these accessories provide both functionality and flair.
#4
Scarves as stylish accessories
Scarves make a stylish alternative to traditional hair ties, adding color and pattern to your look.
You can tie them around ponytails or buns, or even braid them into your hair for added texture.
Scarves also offer versatility, as they can be used in multiple ways beyond just hairstyling.
#5
Combs for classic looks
Combs are ideal for creating classic hairstyles like French twists or sleek ponytails without any elastic bands involved.
They provide precision when styling by sectioning off parts neatly before securing them into place with pins or clips, if required later on during the day.
This ensures everything stays put all along without discomfort caused by tightness often associated with regular rubber bands used instead.