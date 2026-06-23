Silfra Fissure: Dive between two continents in Iceland
What's the story
The Silfra Fissure in Iceland presents a one-of-a-kind diving experience, where divers can swim between two tectonic plates. Situated in Thingvellir National Park, the fissure is famous for its crystal-clear waters and stunning underwater landscapes. The dive offers an opportunity to explore the rift between the North American and Eurasian plates, making it a must-visit for adventure junkies and nature lovers alike.
#1
Unique geological formation
The Silfra Fissure is a rare geological formation, where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates are drifting apart at a rate of about two centimeters per year. This movement has created an underwater rift filled with glacial meltwater, which is remarkably clear due to its low mineral content. Divers can witness this natural phenomenon up close, exploring the vibrant blue waters and unique rock formations.
#2
Crystal-clear waters
One of the main attractions of diving in Silfra is its crystal-clear visibility, which can go up to 100 meters on a good day. The clarity is due to the water filtering through porous lava rock for decades before entering the fissure. This allows divers to enjoy unobstructed views of underwater scenery, including colorful algae, and fascinating geological structures.
#3
Year-round diving opportunities
Unlike many other diving destinations around the world, Silfra offers year-round diving opportunities owing to its stable water temperatures, which hover around 2 degrees Celsius in summer and 3 degrees Celsius in winter. However, divers must be prepared for cold conditions by wearing dry suits or thick wetsuits. The availability of dives throughout the year makes it a convenient option for those looking to experience this unique environment.
#4
Accessibility within Thingvellir National Park
Being located within Thingvellir National Park, Silfra is easily accessible from Reykjavik, Iceland's capital city. The park is well-connected by roads, making it easy for visitors to reach without much hassle. Guided tours are also available, which include equipment rental and expert guidance on safety measures required while diving in this extraordinary location.