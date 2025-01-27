5 creative ways to use avocado oil in vinaigrettes
What's the story
Avocado oil is the new rising star in the culinary world, thanks to its versatility and health benefits.
Packed with monounsaturated fats, this heart-healthy option imparts a smooth, buttery flavor to your meals.
This article presents five creative ways to use avocado oil in vinaigrettes, taking your salads from simple to gourmet with ease.
Basics
Classic avocado oil vinaigrette
A classic avocado oil vinaigrette is simple to prepare and provides a fantastic base for culinary creativity.
Combine three parts avocado oil with one part vinegar—both apple cider and regular vinegar work great.
Add a pinch of salt, pepper, and a teaspoon of Dijon mustard for a beautifully emulsified and tasty dressing.
Personalize this foundational recipe with herbs or garlic for additional depth.
Citrus
Citrus twist vinaigrette
Add a refreshing touch to your salads with a zesty citrus spin on the classic vinaigrette.
Combine two parts avocado oil with one part fresh citrus juice—try lemon, lime, or orange for a vibrant kick.
Stir in a touch of honey or agave syrup to counteract the acidity, and add finely chopped shallots for a hint of sharpness.
This tangy delight is perfect with leafy greens or even fruit-based salads.
Herbaceous
Creamy herb vinaigrette
If you like your dressings creamy but want to avoid dairy, an herb-infused avocado oil vinaigrette is a great option.
Blend a cup of avocado oil, half a cup of water, and two tablespoons of regular vinegar until smooth.
Add fresh herbs of your choice (basil, parsley, or cilantro work well). For extra creaminess and flavor, add a clove of garlic and some soaked cashews before blending.
Heat
Spicy avocado oil vinaigrette
Give your salad a fiery twist with a spicy avocado oil vinaigrette.
Follow the basic vinaigrette recipe but add a teaspoon of chili flakes or minced jalapeno peppers for a spicy kick.
A squeeze of lime juice balances the heat with a refreshing zing.
Try this version on grilled vegetables or in a taco salad.
Balsamic bliss
Sweet and savory balsamic reduction
Take your salad to the next level by combining avocado oil with balsamic reduction for a deliciously different dressing.
Simply simmer balsamic vinegar on low heat until slightly thickened (around 15 minutes), then let it cool.
Blend it with an equal portion of avocado oil and season with salt and black pepper to taste.
Perfect for drizzling over mixed greens, nuts, and cheeses like feta or goat cheese.