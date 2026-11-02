Diwali decor: 5 simple ways to brighten up your home
What's the story
Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner. As you prepare your home for the celebrations with cleaning and painting, don't forget about decorating it too. The decoration process not only adds to the beauty of your space but also enhances its charm during this auspicious occasion. Here are five simple and quick home decor ideas to brighten up your Diwali celebrations.
Floral touch
Use flowers for decoration
No Diwali celebration is complete without a touch of flowers, but you can go beyond the usual marigold garlands and rose arrangements.
Try creating floating floral displays in brass urli bowls with rose petals and tealight candles, or make small flower clusters to decorate staircase railings and walls.
You can also weave fresh flowers around curtain tiebacks or place them in hanging glass jars.
Light sources
Use diyas and candles
As the festival of lights, diyas and candles are essential to illuminate your home.
Affordable ceramic diyas can create a warm, welcoming atmosphere. You can even personalize them with colorful beads or hand-painted designs for a unique touch.
Scented candles can also add a modern twist to your decor while filling the space with delightful fragrances.
Modern illumination
Hang LED string lights
While diyas illuminate your interiors, LED string lights can work wonders for your balcony.
Choose different styles and patterns, such as flowers, stars, butterflies, leaves, or tiny lanterns, to add a unique decorative touch.
Hang them along balcony railings, window panes, or door frames to create a magical atmosphere with their warm glow.
Traditional decor
Create colorful rangoli at entrance
Make your entrance stand out with a rangoli that goes beyond conventional floral patterns.
Experiment with a peacock-inspired design, a lotus mandala, or an intricate paisley arrangement using colored rice, flower petals, and pulses.
For an unusual twist, create a layered rangoli with raised borders using rice flour and decorate its edges with tiny clay diyas for added texture.
Sacred space
Decorate pooja room with antique brass lamps
The puja room is the heart of Diwali celebrations.
You can decorate it with candles and garlands to create a sacred and serene atmosphere.
Antique brass lamps on pedestals not only illuminate the room but also add an aesthetic, traditional look to your space.
This way, you can ensure that this special area gets its due attention during the festive season.
Extra touches
DIY lanterns, torans for main door
You can hang paper lampshades in your entrance or balcony for a soft glow. These are easily available but creating DIY lanterns at home can add a personal touch to your Diwali decor.
Traditional torans or hanging garlands for the main door are also essential for Diwali celebrations.
You can choose ones made from beads, mirrors, or fabric with auspicious symbols/flowers to enhance the festive atmosphere further.