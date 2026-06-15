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How to create an eco-friendly bench at home

By Simran Jeet 11:46 am Jun 15, 202611:46 am

What's the story

Creating a sustainable bench from African recycled materials is an innovative way to blend functionality with environmental consciousness. This project not only promotes recycling but also highlights the rich cultural heritage of Africa through its materials and designs. By using locally sourced, repurposed items, you can craft a unique piece that reflects both sustainability and artistic expression. Here's how you can get started on this eco-friendly venture.