DIY: How to make stunning wall clocks at home

Creating wall clocks from African-print cardboard is a fun and affordable way to add some culture and color to your home. This DIY project not only supports sustainable practices by recycling materials but also encourages creativity. Using vibrant patterns and designs, you can make unique pieces that reflect your personal style. Here's a look at how you can make these eye-catching clocks, step by step.

Materials needed Gather your materials To start off, you will need some African-print cardboard, a clock mechanism kit, scissors, a ruler, and glue. The cardboard should be thick enough to hold its shape when cut into pieces. The clock mechanism kit usually comes with hands and a battery-operated movement piece. Having all materials ready before starting will make the process smoother.

Designing tips Design your clock face Decide on the size of your clock face; usually, a diameter of 12 inches works well. Use the ruler to mark out circles on the cardboard. Cut out the circle carefully with scissors. Now, think of the patterns you want to use; traditional African prints like Kente or Ankara can be vibrant options that catch the eye.

Assembly steps Attach clock mechanism Once your design is ready, it's time to attach the clock mechanism. First, make a small hole in the center of your clock face for the movement piece to go through. Secure it with glue if needed. Attach hands according to instructions provided in the kit, ensuring they move freely without obstruction from any part of the design.