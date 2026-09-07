DIY: How to make stone trivets
What's the story
African-inspired painted stone trivets make for a beautiful and practical addition to any home. These trivets are not just functional, but also add a touch of culture and artistry to your kitchen or dining area. Made from durable materials, they protect surfaces from heat while showcasing vibrant designs. Creating these trivets can be a fun DIY project that allows you to explore African art styles and techniques.
Tip 1
Choosing the right stones
Selecting the right stones is essential for making durable trivets.
Go for flat, smooth stones that are big enough to hold hot pots and pans.
River stones are a popular choice, as they are naturally smooth and come in various sizes.
Make sure the stones are clean and dry before you start painting on them.
Tip 2
Selecting vibrant paints
Picking the right paints is key to getting the colorful look that African art is known for.
Use acrylic paints, as they stick well to stone and are available in a wide range of colors. You can also use natural pigments if you want an eco-friendly option.
Make sure the paints are non-toxic, especially if the trivet will be used with food items.
Tip 3
Exploring traditional patterns
African art is famous for its intricate patterns and symbols, which can be used as inspiration for your trivet designs.
Explore traditional motifs like zigzags, spirals, or geometric shapes that are common in various African cultures.
These patterns not only add visual interest but also tell a story or convey cultural significance.
Tip 4
Sealing your artwork
Once you have painted your design on the stone, it is important to seal it so that it lasts long and is protected from moisture and heat damage.
Use a clear acrylic sealer spray for this purpose; it provides an invisible protective layer over your artwork without altering its appearance significantly.
Apply several coats, as per the manufacturer's instructions, for best results.