Make dog shampoos at home, we tell you how

Making your own dog shampoo with natural ingredients could be a safe and economical alternative to store-bought ones. Most commercial shampoos have chemicals that could irritate your dog's skin. With simple, natural ingredients, you can keep your pet's coat clean and healthy, without any harsh additives. Here are some easy DIY dog shampoo recipes you can make at home. They provide a gentle yet effective cleaning solution for your furry friend.

#1 Oatmeal and baking soda blend Being soothing in nature, oatmeal makes a great choice for dogs with sensitive skin. For this blend, grind one cup of oatmeal to a fine powder and mix it with half a cup of baking soda. Add four cups of warm water to the mixture and mix well. This shampoo helps in relieving itchiness and leaves the coat soft and shiny.

#2 Coconut oil shampoo mix Coconut oil is famous for its moisturizing benefits. For this recipe, mix one cup of liquid castile soap with one tablespoon coconut oil and two tablespoons of water. Mix well before using it on your dog's coat at bath time. The coconut oil not only moisturizes but also leaves a nice scent on the fur.

#3 Apple cider vinegar rinse Apple cider vinegar works as a natural deodorizer and can help balance the pH level of your dog's skin. To make this rinse, combine half a cup of apple cider vinegar with two cups of water in a spray bottle. After the shampooing process, spray the mixture onto your dog's coat (avoiding the eyes) and then rinse off thoroughly with water.