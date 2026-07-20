Protect your shoes from rain with these easy tips
What's the story
Waterproofing shoes is a great way to extend their life and keep them looking new. It is especially useful for those living in wet climates or who spend a lot of time outdoors. By adding a waterproof layer, you can keep your shoes safe from moisture and dirt. Here are some practical tips to waterproof your shoes at home, using easily available materials and methods.
Tip 1
Use beeswax for leather shoes
Beeswax is an excellent natural waterproofing agent for leather shoes.
To use it, clean your shoes thoroughly and let them dry completely.
Then, rub the beeswax all over the surface of the shoe, making sure to cover every part evenly.
Once applied, use a hairdryer on low heat to melt the wax into the leather. This creates a protective barrier that repels water without compromising breathability.
Tip 2
Apply silicone spray for fabric shoes
Silicone spray is perfect for fabric shoes, like canvas or synthetic materials.
Start by cleaning your shoes with mild soap and water, and let them dry completely.
In a well-ventilated area, spray an even coat of silicone spray over the entire shoe surface from about six inches away.
Let it dry as per the manufacturer's instructions before wearing them again.
Tip 3
Use waterproofing wax for suede shoes
Suede needs special care as it can get damaged with water exposure.
Use a waterproofing wax specifically designed for suede, and start by brushing off any dirt or dust from your shoes with a suede brush.
Apply the wax evenly across all areas of the shoe, paying extra attention to seams and stitching lines where moisture might seep through easily.
Tip 4
Try homemade solutions with vinegar and olive oil
For those looking for budget-friendly alternatives, a mixture of vinegar and olive oil can be a great DIY solution.
Mix one part vinegar with two parts olive oil in a spray bottle, and shake well before applying this mixture onto clean leather surfaces using soft cloths until fully absorbed into the material itself.