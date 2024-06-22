In brief Simplifying... In brief Create your own DIY hair perfumes at home with simple ingredients.

For a citrusy scent, mix distilled water, witch hazel, and essential oils of sweet orange, lemon, and grapefruit.

If you prefer a floral aroma, combine rose water, witch hazel, and rose and geranium essential oils.

For a refreshing herbal fragrance, use distilled water, witch hazel, and peppermint, rosemary, and tea tree essential oils.

Just shake the mixtures in a spray bottle and spritz onto your hair for a fresh, personalized scent. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Easy DIY hair perfumes to make at home

By Simran Jeet 04:51 pm Jun 22, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Adding a pleasant fragrance to your hair can boost your confidence and leave a lasting impression. While there are many commercial hair perfumes available, creating your own allows you to tailor the scent to your personal preferences and avoid synthetic chemicals. Using natural ingredients, you can easily craft delightful hair perfumes at home. Here are simple DIY hair perfume recipes to get you started.

Calming

Lavender and vanilla hair mist

Lavender offers calming properties, while vanilla adds a warm, sweet aroma. For this hair perfume, mix one cup distilled water and one tablespoon witch hazel in a spray bottle. Add ten drops of lavender essential oil and five drops of vanilla extract. Shake well to combine. Spritz lightly onto your hair for a soothing, sweet scent that lasts all day.

Fresh

Citrus bliss hair perfume

Citrus scents are invigorating, perfect for a fresh, zesty fragrance. For this hair perfume, mix one cup distilled water with one tablespoon witch hazel in a spray bottle. Add ten drops sweet orange essential oil, four-five drops of lemon essential oil and grapefruit essential oil. Shake well to combine. Spray onto your hair for a burst of citrus freshness, ideal for summer days.

Delicate

Rose and geranium hair perfume

This floral hair perfume offers a romantic and delicate fragrance. Mix one cup rose water, one tablespoon of witch hazel, four-five drops of rose essential oil and geranium essential oil. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and shake well to blend. Mist your hair lightly for a beautiful, floral aroma that's both uplifting and elegant.

Refreshing

Herbal hint hair perfume

Mint offers a refreshing, invigorating scent, perfect for a rejuvenating hair perfume. Mix one cup distilled water with one tablespoon witch hazel in a spray bottle. Add ten drops peppermint essential oil, four-five drops of rosemary essential oil and tea tree essential oil. Shake thoroughly to combine. Spritz onto your hair for a revitalizing minty fragrance that leaves you feeling fresh and energized.