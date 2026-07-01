Your furniture can also be used creatively to enhance your workout routine

How to set up a cheap and easy home gym

By Vinita Jain 09:18 am Jul 01, 202609:18 am

What's the story

Creating a DIY home gym can be a cost-effective and convenient way to stay fit. By using everyday items, you can design a workout space that meets your needs without breaking the bank. This approach not only saves money but also allows for flexibility in your exercise routine. Here are some practical insights on how to set up an affordable home gym with items you may already have at hand.