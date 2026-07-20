DIY: How to make wax print coasters
What's the story
African wax print coasters are an amazing way to add a pop of color and culture to your home. These coasters, made from vibrant fabrics, are not just decorative but also practical. By making your own coasters, you can customize them to match your home decor while enjoying a fun DIY project. Here's how you can make these coasters at home.
Fabric selection
Choosing the right fabric
Choosing the right fabric is key to making African wax print coasters.
Look for fabrics with bold patterns and colors that speak to you. The fabric should also be durable enough to withstand regular use.
Cotton is a popular choice, as it is absorbent and easy to work with.
Make sure the fabric is pre-washed to avoid shrinking or fading after use.
Material preparation
Cutting and measuring materials
Once you have selected your fabric, it is time to cut it into the desired shape and size for your coasters.
Most people prefer square or round shapes, measuring around four inches in diameter or width.
Use a ruler and fabric scissors for precise cuts.
You may also want to cut a backing material, like felt or cork, for added durability.
Layering technique
Assembling the coaster layers
To assemble your coasters, place the cut fabric on top of your chosen backing material.
Secure them together using fabric glue, or sew around the edges if you prefer a more sturdy finish.
Make sure that no glue seeps out from under the edges while sticking them together, as it could ruin the look of your coaster.
Final steps
Finishing touches for durability
To make your African wax print coasters more durable, consider applying a waterproof sealant over the top of each one.
This will protect them from water rings and stains, while also making them easier to clean.
Just remember to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully when applying any sealant to ensure the best results for your coasters.