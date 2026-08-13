DIY: How to make wax print notebooks
What's the story
African wax print notebooks are colorful, cultural, and a great way to add a personal touch to your stationery. These notebooks are made using vibrant fabrics, which are a hallmark of African culture. Making your own African wax print notebook can be a fun and creative project. It allows you to express your style while learning about the traditional techniques of the craft. Here are some practical steps to help you create your own unique notebook.
Materials needed
Gather your materials
To begin, gather all necessary materials: African wax print fabric, plain notebook or paper sheets, scissors, glue or adhesive tape, and a ruler.
Choose fabrics with patterns that resonate with you. Ensure the notebook size is appropriate for your needs.
Having all materials ready beforehand will streamline the process and make it easier to focus on creativity.
Fabric preparation
Cut fabric to size
Once you have all your materials, cut the African wax print fabric to the size of the notebook cover.
Use a ruler to ensure straight edges and precise measurements.
Leave a little extra fabric on the edges to fold over the sides of the cover for a neat finish.
This step is important, as it determines how well the fabric will adhere to the notebook.
Attachment process
Adhere fabric securely
Next, use glue or adhesive tape to attach the fabric securely onto the notebook cover.
Start by applying glue on one side of the notebook, and carefully place the fabric over it, smoothing out any air bubbles as you go along.
Repeat this process for all sides, folding over excess fabric neatly at each edge for a polished look.
Customization tips
Add personal touches
To personalize your African wax print notebook further, consider adding embellishments like stickers or stamps that complement its vibrant design, without overpowering it visually.
You could also write your name on an inner page using colorful pens or markers as an additional touch of personalization that makes this project uniquely yours.