DIY: How to make wax-print placemats
What's the story
African wax-print placemats are an amazing way to add some culture and color to your dining experience. These placemats are made from the vibrant, patterned fabrics that are so common in African fashion and decor. Making your own placemats gives you the chance to personalize them with your own choice of colors and designs. Here's how you can make these beautiful, functional pieces for your home.
Fabric selection
Choosing the right fabric
Choosing the right fabric is essential for making durable African wax-print placemats.
Look for high-quality cotton or polyester blends with vibrant patterns. These fabrics are easy to clean and maintain, making them ideal for dining use.
Ensure that the fabric is thick enough to withstand spills and stains without losing its shape or color.
Fabric preparation
Cutting and measuring fabric pieces
Once you have selected your fabric, measure out the desired size for each placemat.
A standard size is approximately 12 inches by 18 inches, but you can adjust this based on your table dimensions.
Use sharp scissors or a rotary cutter to ensure clean edges.
It is important to cut all pieces evenly, so they look uniform when placed on the table.
Backing application
Adding backing for durability
To make your placemats more durable, add a backing of felt or another sturdy fabric. This will give them extra strength and prevent them from slipping on the table.
Cut the backing material slightly smaller than the main fabric piece so that it does not show from the edges.
Use fabric glue or stitches to attach it securely.
Edge finishing
Finishing edges with binding tape
Finishing the edges of your placemats with binding tape gives them a polished look and prevents fraying.
Choose binding tape that complements or contrasts with your chosen fabric pattern for added visual appeal.
Carefully iron down each side of the tape before securing it in place with pins or stitches.
Maintenance tips
Care instructions for longevity
To ensure your African wax-print placemats last long, wash them gently in cold water with mild detergent.
Avoid bleach and direct sunlight while drying. This prevents fading and keeps the vibrant colors intact, ensuring your placemats remain beautiful and functional for a long time.