DIY: How to make beautiful napkin rings
What's the story
Kitenge fabric is famous for its vibrant colors and traditional African patterns. Using it to make napkin rings can add a touch of cultural elegance to your dining table. This DIY project is easy and inexpensive, giving you a chance to personalize your home decor with handmade items. With just a few materials and simple steps, you can create unique napkin rings that reflect your style and appreciation for African art.
Materials
Gather necessary materials
To start, you will need some kitenge fabric scraps, scissors, glue or sewing kit, elastic bands or wire, and a ruler.
These items are easily available at craft stores or online.
The fabric scraps should be large enough to wrap around the napkins comfortably.
The elastic bands or wire will help secure the fabric in place without damaging it.
Measurement
Measure and cut fabric pieces
Next, measure out strips of kitenge fabric about two inches wide and long enough to wrap around your napkins once.
Use the ruler for accuracy, and mark the measurements before cutting with scissors.
If you want, you can use different patterns for each ring to create an eclectic look.
Securing method
Secure fabric with elastic bands
Once cut, wrap each strip of kitenge fabric around a napkin. Secure it in place using an elastic band or wire.
This way, you can easily change the design whenever you want, without damaging the fabric.
The elastic band or wire keeps the fabric securely in place, making it easy to change the design whenever you want.
Embellishments
Add embellishments for extra flair
To make your napkin rings even more attractive, you can add beads or small charms to the fabric strips before securing them.
This is an optional step, but it adds a personal touch and can make the rings even more appealing.
The embellishments are easy to find and can be chosen according to your taste, making the napkin rings uniquely yours.
Arrangement tips
Arrange napkin rings on table setting
Finally, place your newly crafted kitenge napkin rings on each setting at your dining table.
They can be paired with neutral-colored tableware to let their vibrant patterns stand out.
This simple addition can enhance the overall aesthetic of any meal setting, making it more inviting and visually appealing.