Before dyeing, make sure your fabric is clean and free of any residues

Make your own plant-based dyes at home

By Vinita Jain 10:11 pm Jun 29, 202610:11 pm

What's the story

Creating natural dyes from plants is an age-old art that provides a sustainable alternative to synthetic dyes. Not only does this process promote eco-friendliness, but it also allows you to explore a range of colors from your own backyard. By using common plants, you can create vibrant dyes for fabrics and other materials. Here are five tips to get you started on your natural dyeing journey.