This is how you can create unique flower pots
What's the story
African Ndebele art is famous for its vibrant colors and geometric patterns. You can bring this unique style to your garden by creating flower pots inspired by the art. Not only will these pots add a splash of color to your outdoor space, but they will also let you explore your creativity. Here is how you can make these pots, the materials required, and tips to get the patterns right.
Tip 1
Choosing the right materials
To create Ndebele-style flower pots, start with terracotta or ceramic as your base material.
These materials are porous and absorbent, making them perfect for painting.
Make sure the pots are clean and dry before you start working on them.
You can also use acrylic paints, as they are weather-resistant and come in a variety of colors.
Tip 2
Designing geometric patterns
Ndebele art is characterized by bold geometric shapes, like triangles, squares, and diamonds.
Start by sketching your design on paper before transferring it to the pot with a pencil or chalk.
Use masking tape to create clean lines between different colors. This will help you achieve precise edges and maintain the integrity of each shape.
Tip 3
Applying vibrant colors
Once your design is in place, it's time to paint the shapes with bright colors like red, blue, yellow, and green.
Apply two coats of paint for an even finish, letting each coat dry completely before applying the next one.
Use a small brush for detailed areas, and a larger brush for bigger surfaces.
Tip 4
Sealing your artwork
After painting all the patterns, it's important to seal your artwork to protect it from rain and sunlight.
Use a clear acrylic sealer spray over the entire surface of the pot. This will ensure longevity and vibrancy of the colors, without dulling them over time.
Remember to follow the instructions on the sealer's label for best results.