DIY planters: 5 ideas you'll love
What's the story
Creating planters from recycled materials is a sustainable and creative way to beautify your garden. Not only does this practice cut down on waste, but it also gives you the opportunity to personalize your gardening space without spending a fortune. By using items that would otherwise end up in the landfill, you can create unique planters that reflect your style and contribute to environmental conservation. Here are five innovative ideas for making planters out of recycled materials.
Tip 1
Wooden pallet planter
Wooden pallets are a common sight in shipping and can be easily converted into rustic planters.
Just disassemble the pallet and use the wood to create boxes or frames.
These can be lined with landscape fabric to hold soil while allowing water drainage.
Pallet planters are perfect for growing herbs or small vegetables, and add a charming touch to any garden.
Tip 2
Tire planter
Old tires make for durable and weather-resistant planters.
Simply paint them in vibrant colors, or leave them as they are for an industrial look.
Stack a few tires on top of each other to make larger planters for shrubs or flowers.
Make sure to puncture holes at the bottom of each tire for proper drainage.
Tip 3
Tin can planter
Tin cans make for excellent small planters, ideal for herbs or succulents.
Clean the cans properly, and remove any sharp edges before using them.
You can paint them or wrap them in jute twine for an aesthetic appeal.
Punch holes in the bottom of each can for drainage, and arrange them in creative ways around your garden.
Tip 4
Plastic bottle planter
Plastic bottles provide an easy way to create hanging planters.
Just cut a bottle in half, use the bottom half as a planter, and hang it using some string or wire.
These are perfect for trailing plants like ivy or ferns, adding vertical interest to your garden space, while reducing plastic waste.
Tip 5
Wooden crate planter
Wooden crates from local markets or stores can be used as planters with very little effort.
Just line them with burlap or landscape fabric to keep soil from falling out, while allowing excess water to escape easily through small gaps between slats in the wood structure itself, making them ideal candidates, even if left untreated naturally over time.