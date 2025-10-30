Create stylish wax print coasters at home: Here's how

African wax print coasters are a great way to add a pop of color and culture to your home. The coasters are made from bright, patterned fabric, bringing a touch of African art into your daily life. They not only look beautiful but also protect your tables from water rings and stains. Making them is easy and requires minimal materials, making it an ideal project for anyone looking to add some handmade charm to their home.

Materials needed Gather your materials To make African wax print coasters, you will need some basic materials. Get some African wax print fabric, scissors, a ruler, glue or fabric adhesive, cork or felt sheets for backing, and a pencil. These items are easily available at craft stores or online. The fabric is the star of the show, so pick bright patterns that speak to you.

Fabric preparation Cut fabric pieces Once you have your materials, start by cutting the fabric into squares or circles of equal size. Generally, coasters are around four inches in diameter or square. Use a ruler and pencil to mark precise lines before cutting with scissors. Make sure each piece is uniform in size for consistency when placed on tables or countertops.

Backing application Attach backing material After cutting the fabric pieces, it's time to attach them to the backing material. Cut cork or felt sheets into the same shape as your fabric pieces. Apply glue or fabric adhesive on one side of the backing material and press it firmly against the back of each fabric piece. This will give your coasters durability and protect surfaces from moisture damage.

Drying process Allow drying time Once you have attached the fabric to the backing material, let them dry completely before using them as coasters. Place them flat on a surface where they won't be disturbed during this time. Depending on the type of adhesive used, drying time may vary from a few hours to overnight.