Why yangu oil is making waves in skincare
What's the story
African yangu oil, extracted from the seeds of the mongongo tree, is becoming a rage in skincare. Rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants, it nourishes and protects the skin. Its lightweight texture makes it ideal for all skin types. Here are five DIY skincare recipes using African yangu oil to help you achieve healthy, glowing skin.
Serum recipe
Moisturizing facial serum
To make a moisturizing facial serum, mix two tablespoons of African yangu oil with one tablespoon of jojoba oil, and one tablespoon of rosehip oil.
This combination hydrates the skin while reducing fine lines and wrinkles.
Apply a few drops on your face every morning and night after cleansing for best results.
Lotion recipe
Nourishing body lotion
For a nourishing body lotion, blend three tablespoons of shea butter with two tablespoons of African yangu oil until smooth.
Add a few drops of lavender essential oil for fragrance, if you want.
This lotion deeply moisturizes dry skin without leaving a greasy residue behind. Use it daily after showering to keep your skin soft and supple.
Scrub recipe
Exfoliating facial scrub
Create an exfoliating facial scrub by mixing two tablespoons of sugar or sea salt with one tablespoon of African yangu oil.
Gently massage the mixture onto damp skin in circular motions, before rinsing off with warm water.
This scrub removes dead skin cells while moisturizing the new ones underneath.
Lip balm recipe
Soothing lip balm
For soothing lip balm, melt together five grams of beeswax pellets with five milliliters each of honey and African yangu oils over low heat until fully combined.
Pour into small containers, let cool completely, and then apply as needed throughout the day to keep lips soft and hydrated.
Hair treatment
Revitalizing hair treatment
To prepare a revitalizing hair treatment, mix two tablespoons of African yangu oil with one tablespoon of coconut oil.
Apply this mixture directly onto your scalp, and massage gently.
Leave it on for about 30 minutes before washing your hair with a mild shampoo.
This treatment helps strengthen hair follicles, reduces breakage, and adds shine to dull hair.