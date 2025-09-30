Running and joint health: Myth v/s facts

Many people believe that running in the morning can cause joint problems, but this is largely a misconception. The idea is that the impact of running damages joints over time. However, studies show that running, when done correctly, doesn't necessarily lead to joint issues. Here, we take a look at the factors behind joint health and how morning runs can be part of a healthy lifestyle without causing harm.

#1 Importance of proper footwear Choosing the right footwear is crucial for runners. Shoes should provide adequate support and cushioning to absorb impact. Poorly fitting or inappropriate shoes can lead to discomfort and potential injury. It's important to replace running shoes every 300 to 500 miles to maintain their effectiveness in protecting joints.

#2 Benefits of warm-up exercises Warming up before a run is essential to prepare your muscles and joints for the activity. Dynamic stretching and light jogging can increase blood flow and flexibility, reducing the risk of injury. A proper warm-up also helps in maintaining joint health by ensuring that the body is ready for the stresses of running.

#3 Running surface matters The surface you run on plays a major role in how it affects your joints. Softer surfaces like grass or dirt trails absorb more shock than concrete or asphalt. These softer surfaces reduce the impact on your joints, making them a better choice for long-distance runners or those prone to joint pain. Choosing the right surface can greatly improve your running experience and minimize the risk of joint problems.