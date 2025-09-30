Why Japan's onsen towns are a must-see

Japan 's onsen towns provide a unique cultural experience, combining natural hot springs with rich traditions. These towns are not just about relaxation but also offer insights into Japanese customs and lifestyle. Visiting these places can be an enriching experience for those looking to explore beyond the typical tourist attractions. The blend of serene landscapes and cultural depth makes them a must-visit for travelers seeking authenticity.

#1 Exploring traditional ryokans Ryokans are traditional Japanese inns that are an integral part of the onsen town experience. Staying at a ryokan gives you a glimpse of Japanese hospitality, known as omotenashi. Guests are welcomed with tatami mat flooring and futon bedding, and are served kaiseki meals, which are multi-course meals made with seasonal ingredients. The stay at a ryokan is not just comfortable but also culturally immersive.

#2 The art of onsen bathing Onsen bathing is an age-old practice in Japan, revolving around relaxation and wellness. Before you step into the hot springs, you must wash yourself thoroughly at the shower stations provided. This custom keeps the waters clean for everyone. The baths are usually separated by gender, though some mixed-gender baths are available too. The experience is all about tranquility and connecting with nature.

#3 Local festivals and events Many onsen towns host local festivals that highlight their unique cultural heritage. These events usually include traditional music performances, dance shows, and craft exhibitions. They give you an insight into local customs and traditions. Participating in these festivals can be a great way to interact with locals. It also helps you learn more about their way of life.