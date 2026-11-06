Struggling with heel pain? These stretches may help
What's the story
The plantar fascia is a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot, connecting your heel bone to your toes. It plays an important role in supporting the arch of your foot. Isolated stretches for this area can improve flexibility, reduce pain, and prevent injuries. Here is a look at five effective stretches to target the plantar fascia.
Wall stretch
Calf stretch against wall
The calf stretch against a wall targets both the calf muscles and the plantar fascia.
Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and one foot back.
Keep your back leg straight with your heel on the ground while bending your front knee until you feel a stretch in your back calf muscle.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching legs.
Towel stretch
Towel stretch for plantar fascia
A towel stretch is a simple, yet effective way to isolate and stretch the plantar fascia.
Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you.
Loop a towel around the ball of one foot, holding both ends of the towel with your hands.
Gently pull the towel toward you while keeping your knee straight until you feel a stretch along the arch of your foot.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching feet.
Toe extension
Toe extension stretch
Toe extension stretches help in targeting the plantar fascia directly by focusing on toe mobility.
Sit comfortably with one leg crossed over the other.
Using your hand, gently pull back on each toe individually until you feel a mild stretch along the arch of your foot.
Hold each toe in this position for about five seconds before releasing.
Seated stretch
Seated foot stretch
The seated foot stretch is an easy way to relieve tension in the plantar fascia while sitting comfortably.
Sit on a chair or bench with both feet flat on the floor. Cross one leg over the other so that you can reach it easily.
Using your hands, gently pull up on all five toes at once until you feel a nice stretch across your arches.
Hold this position for about 10 seconds before switching legs.
Heel drop
Heel drop exercise
Heel drop exercises strengthen muscles around the ankle joint and provide relief from tightness associated with plantar fasciitis.
Stand on a step with just the balls of your feet hanging off the edge.
Slowly lower your heels downwards, feeling the stretch in your Achilles tendon and the bottom of your feet.
Hold for a few seconds, and then rise back up. Repeat several times.