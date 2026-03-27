Does drinking water with meals cause bloating?

For ages, many have believed that drinking water with meals causes bloating and digestive issues. The myth has prompted people to avoid water during meals, hoping to improve digestion. However, the scientific basis for this belief is questionable. In this article, we will explore the facts behind this common myth and see if there's any truth to the claims of water causing bloating during meals.

Digestion Understanding digestion and water Water plays a crucial role in digestion by helping break down food and absorb nutrients. It helps in the production of saliva, which is essential for starting the digestive process. Drinking water with meals can actually help in swallowing food easily and may even aid in the digestion process, rather than hinder it.

Myth The myth of bloating The idea that drinking water with meals causes bloating stems from the belief that it dilutes stomach acids. This, in turn, would slow down digestion. However, studies have shown that normal amounts of water do not significantly affect stomach acidity or digestion speed. The body is well-equipped to maintain its pH levels even when water is consumed during meals.

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Evidence Scientific evidence on water intake Research has shown no direct link between drinking water with meals and increased bloating or digestive problems. A study indicated that people who drank water with their meals experienced no more bloating than those who did not. This suggests that moderate water intake during meals is unlikely to cause digestive discomfort.

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