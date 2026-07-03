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Does oversleeping cause weight gain?

By Simran Jeet 12:01 pm Jul 03, 202612:01 pm

What's the story

The relationship between sleep duration and weight gain is often misunderstood. Many believe that oversleeping directly leads to weight gain, but the reality is more complex. While sleep is crucial for overall health, its impact on body weight isn't as straightforward as it may seem. This article delves into the nuances of sleep patterns and their effects on weight, debunking common misconceptions.