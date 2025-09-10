Does sleeping with wet hair cause colds?

The myth of sleeping with wet hair causing colds is a widespread one. Most of us have heard this from family or friends, but is there any truth to it? This article delves into the wet hair-cold connection, looking at scientific insights and practical considerations. Once you know the factors at play, you can make informed bedtime decisions without needless worry.

#1 The science behind colds First things first, colds are caused by viruses, not by being cold or having wet hair. The most common virus responsible for colds is the rhinovirus. These viruses spread through droplets in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. So, you have to be exposed to these viruses to catch a cold. Wet hair itself doesn't introduce these viruses into your system.

#2 Temperature and immune response While wet hair may make you feel colder, it does not directly weaken your immune system. However, staying in a cold environment for long may affect how your body responds to infections. Some studies indicate that cooler temperatures may slightly slow down immune responses but don't directly cause colds.

#3 Comfort and sleep quality Though sleeping with wet hair may not directly impact your health, it may affect your comfort and sleep quality. Dampness can make you uncomfortable while sleeping, which can cause you to be restless or have disturbed sleep patterns. Keeping your hair dry before sleeping can ensure better comfort and better rest overall.