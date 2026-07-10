Low-noise brushes come with soft bristles

5 low-noise dog grooming tools to try

By Vinita Jain 12:41 pm Jul 10, 202612:41 pm

What's the story

Dog grooming at home can be a peaceful affair with the right tools. Silent or low-noise grooming tools are perfect for anxious pets or owners who prefer a quieter environment. They ensure your dog looks its best without the stress of loud machinery. Here are five silent dog grooming tools that can help you keep your furry friend's coat healthy and clean, all while keeping the noise to a minimum.