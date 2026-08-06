Tired of dog hair everywhere? Try these 5 tips
What's the story
Dog hair can be a constant companion for pet owners, making it difficult to keep the house clean. But you can use eco-friendly methods to keep your home free of dog hair, and also do your bit for the environment. These methods are not just effective, but also easy to implement in your daily cleaning routine. By using natural materials and simple techniques, you can keep your home clean without harming the planet.
Tip 1
Use rubber gloves for easy pickup
Rubber gloves are another great tool to collect dog hair from surfaces.
Put on a pair of rubber gloves and run your hands over furniture and upholstery.
The static electricity created will attract the hair, making it easy to collect it in one go.
This method is both cost-effective and eco-friendly as it requires no additional cleaning products.
Tip 2
Vinegar solution for stubborn hairs
Vinegar is an excellent natural cleaner that can help loosen stubborn dog hairs stuck on fabrics.
Mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle and lightly mist the affected areas.
Let it sit for a few minutes before wiping with a cloth or sponge.
The vinegar breaks down the hair's grip on surfaces, making removal easier without any harsh chemicals.
Tip 3
Lint rollers as a quick fix
Lint rollers are another handy tool for quickly picking up dog hair from clothes or small areas around the house.
They are easy to use and require no preparation, just roll over the surface, and they pick up hair like magic.
While they may not be the most eco-friendly option, they can be used sparingly to minimize waste.
Tip 4
Baking soda vacuum trick
Baking soda is another versatile household item that can help you deal with dog hair problems.
Sprinkle some baking soda over carpets or rugs before vacuuming. It loosens up pet hairs by neutralizing odors, making them easier to suck up with a vacuum cleaner later on.
This trick works wonders on larger surfaces where manual removal may take longer.
Tip 5
Regular grooming reduces shedding indoors
Regular grooming of your dog also helps reduce indoor shedding by removing loose fur before it has a chance to spread around your home.
Brushing your dog regularly not only keeps their coat healthy but also minimizes the amount of hair that ends up on your floors and furniture.
This proactive approach helps keep your living space cleaner, while also maintaining a bond with your pet through grooming sessions.