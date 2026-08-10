Keep your dog safe from these 5 closet dangers
What's the story
While we all know the importance of keeping our homes safe for dogs, closets are often overlooked. These spaces can contain a number of hazards that may pose a risk to curious pets. From cleaning supplies to small objects, closets can be a treasure trove of dangers for dogs. Knowing these risks and taking preventive measures can keep your furry friend safe and sound. Here are five common closet dangers dog owners should be aware of.
Hazard #1
Cleaning supplies and chemicals
Closets are usually stocked with cleaning supplies and chemicals, which can be toxic to dogs if ingested or even inhaled.
Products like bleach, detergents, and polishes are a big no-no for pets. If a dog gets into these things, it can lead to poisoning or severe health problems.
It's important to store these items on high shelves or use childproof locks on closet doors to keep them out of reach.
Hazard #2
Small objects and accessories
Small objects like buttons, coins, or jewelry can easily become choking hazards for dogs.
Curious pets may try to chew or swallow these items while rummaging through a closet.
This could lead to gastrointestinal blockages or other serious medical issues requiring immediate attention from a veterinarian.
Hazard #3
Clothing with harmful substances
Some clothing items may have been treated with chemicals during manufacturing processes, such as dyes or fabric softeners, that could be harmful if ingested by dogs.
If a dog chews on these clothes, it could cause digestive upset or skin irritation.
It's best to wash new clothes before hanging them in closets accessible to pets.
Hazard #4
Electrical cords and appliances
Electrical cords from appliances stored in closets pose another danger for dogs who love to chew on things they shouldn't.
Chewing through an electrical cord can lead not only to damage of the appliance but also pose a risk of electric shock for your pet.
Keeping cords neatly tied up and out of reach is essential for safety.
Hazard #5
Shoes treated with harmful chemicals
Shoes often have materials treated with chemicals like adhesives and dyes that aren't safe if chewed on by dogs.
These substances could cause skin irritation or digestive problems if ingested over time.
Storing shoes out of reach from pets helps avoid accidental exposure to these harmful chemicals.