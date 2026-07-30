How to remove dog stains from carpets
What's the story
Dog stains on carpets can be a real pain for pet owners. Accidents happen, and it is important to act quickly to keep your carpets clean and fresh. Luckily, there are a number of home remedies that can help you remove these stains without resorting to harsh chemicals. These natural solutions are easy to use and can be made with everyday household items.
Tip 1
Baking soda and vinegar solution
Baking soda and vinegar make a powerful combination for stain removal.
First, blot the stain with a clean cloth to remove as much moisture as possible.
Then, mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the stained area and let it sit for about ten minutes.
Blot with a clean cloth until the stain lifts, then sprinkle baking soda over the area to absorb any remaining moisture.
Tip 2
Dish soap mixture
Dish soap is another effective remedy for dog stains on carpets.
Mix one tablespoon of liquid dish soap with two cups of warm water in a bowl.
Using a clean cloth or sponge, apply the mixture directly onto the stain.
Gently scrub in circular motions until the stain starts to lift.
Rinse by blotting with plain water using another cloth, then allow it to air dry.
Tip 3
Cornstarch paste method
Cornstarch can also be used to remove dog stains from carpets.
Make a paste by mixing cornstarch with water until it reaches a thick consistency.
Apply this paste directly onto the stained area and let it dry completely before vacuuming up any residue left behind.
This method works well for absorbing both moisture and odor from pet accidents.
Tip 4
Hydrogen peroxide treatment
Hydrogen peroxide is also useful in removing stubborn pet-related marks from carpets.
Mix one part hydrogen peroxide with two parts water in a spray bottle.
Lightly mist over affected areas without soaking them too much.
Allow it time to penetrate deep into fibers before blotting away excess liquid using paper towels or cloths until no longer visible.