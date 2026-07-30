How to remove dog stains from carpets

Baking soda and vinegar make a powerful combination for stain removal.

First, blot the stain with a clean cloth to remove as much moisture as possible.

Then, mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the stained area and let it sit for about ten minutes.

Blot with a clean cloth until the stain lifts, then sprinkle baking soda over the area to absorb any remaining moisture.