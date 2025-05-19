What's the story

Potato slice therapy is the latest trend in dog wellbeing, centering around relaxation and stress-busting.

Using potato slices to calm dogs is an easy technique that offers a natural alternative to other relaxation methods.

The coolness and texture of potato slices can have a calming effect, making it an interesting choice for pet parents looking to make their furry friends comfortable.

Here's how it works and what benefits it could have.