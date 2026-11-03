Try dolphin push-ups to build stronger arms and triceps
What's the story
Dolphin push-ups are a unique exercise that can help you strengthen your triceps and improve your overall upper body strength. This movement combines elements of traditional push-ups with a dynamic dolphin-like motion, targeting the triceps effectively. By incorporating dolphin push-ups into your workout routine, you can achieve better muscle tone and endurance in the arms. Here is how to perform this exercise correctly and maximize its benefits.
Tip 1
Proper form for maximum benefit
To perform dolphin push-ups correctly, start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart.
Keep your feet together, and engage your core muscles.
Lower your body towards the ground by bending your elbows while keeping them close to your sides.
As you push up, arc your back upwards like a dolphin, before returning to the plank position.
This ensures that the triceps are engaged throughout the movement.
Tip 2
Incorporating breathing techniques
Breathing is key to executing dolphin push-ups efficiently.
Inhale deeply before you begin the movement, and exhale as you push up from the ground.
Proper breathing helps maintain stability and control during the exercise, allowing you to focus on form rather than gasping for air midway through.
Tip 3
Gradually increasing intensity
To get the best out of dolphin push-ups, start slow and increase the intensity gradually.
Start with a few reps per set, and increase as you get comfortable with the movement.
This way, you can prevent injuries and ensure that your muscles are adapting to the new exercise.
Gradually increasing the number of repetitions or adding variations can help you build strength and endurance in your triceps over time.
Tip 4
Combining with other exercises
For a well-rounded upper body workout, combine dolphin push-ups with other exercises targeting different muscle groups, such as planks and tricep dips.
This way, you can ensure balanced muscle development and avoid overworking any one area.
Mixing different exercises keeps your routine interesting and challenging, which is key to achieving your fitness goals.