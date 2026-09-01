5 delicious recipes featuring organic jackfruit

Spicy jackfruit tacos are an exciting twist on the classic taco.

The jackfruit is cooked with spices like cumin, paprika, and chili powder to give it a rich flavor.

Once cooked, the jackfruit is stuffed into corn tortillas and topped with fresh ingredients like avocado, cilantro, and lime juice.

These tacos are perfect for anyone looking for a flavorful plant-based meal.