5 delicious recipes featuring organic jackfruit
What's the story
Organic jackfruit is a versatile ingredient that can be used in several dishes. Its meaty texture and subtle flavor make it an ideal choice for anyone looking for plant-based options. Here are five savory recipes that highlight the unique qualities of organic jackfruit, giving you delicious meals that are both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 1
Spicy jackfruit tacos
Spicy jackfruit tacos are an exciting twist on the classic taco.
The jackfruit is cooked with spices like cumin, paprika, and chili powder to give it a rich flavor.
Once cooked, the jackfruit is stuffed into corn tortillas and topped with fresh ingredients like avocado, cilantro, and lime juice.
These tacos are perfect for anyone looking for a flavorful plant-based meal.
Dish 2
Jackfruit curry delight
Jackfruit curry delight is a comforting dish that brings together the goodness of organic jackfruit with aromatic spices.
The jackfruit is simmered in coconut milk with turmeric, ginger, and garlic to create a creamy curry.
Served over rice or with flatbread, this dish makes for a hearty meal that showcases the versatility of jackfruit.
Dish 3
BBQ pulled jackfruit sandwiches
BBQ pulled jackfruit sandwiches are an excellent substitute for traditional pulled sandwiches.
The jackfruit is cooked in barbecue sauce until it falls apart like pulled meat.
Served on buns with coleslaw or pickles, these sandwiches are perfect for casual gatherings or quick meals at home.
Dish 4
Stir-fried jackfruit noodles
Stir-fried jackfruit noodles make for an easy yet delicious meal option.
Here, shredded jackfruit is stir-fried with vegetables such as bell peppers and carrots in soy sauce and sesame oil.
This combination gives you a savory noodle dish that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Dish 5
Jackfruit stuffed bell peppers
Jackfruit stuffed bell peppers make for a colorful and nutritious meal option.
Here, cooked jackfruit mixed with rice or quinoa is stuffed into halved bell peppers.
The stuffed peppers are then baked until tender, making for a delightful dish that highlights the natural flavors of organic jackfruit.