Want stronger glutes? Try these donkey kickback variations
What's the story
Donkey kickback variations are a great way to strengthen and tone your glutes. These exercises engage the major muscles of the posterior chain, making them an essential part of any lower body workout. By adding different variations, you can target different areas of the glutes, improving muscle activation and growth. Here are five effective donkey kickback variations that can help you achieve stronger glutes.
Basic move
Classic donkey kickback
The classic donkey kickback is a great starting point for targeting the glutes.
Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
Keeping your knee bent at 90 degrees, lift one leg towards the ceiling, squeezing your glute at the top of the movement.
Lower back down without touching the ground to keep tension on the muscle.
Added resistance
Donkey kickback with resistance band
Adding a resistance band to the classic donkey kickback can amp up the intensity of the exercise.
Place a resistance band around both legs, just above your knees.
Perform the same movement as the classic version while keeping tension on the band throughout the exercise.
This variation increases resistance and engages more muscles in stabilizing the hips.
Continuous motion
Pulsing donkey kickback
Pulsing donkey kickbacks involve small, controlled pulses at the top of the movement instead of lowering all the way down.
This keeps constant tension on the glutes, promoting endurance and muscle growth over time.
Aim for 10 to 15 pulses per rep before switching sides.
Increased range
Elevated donkey kickback
Elevating your hands on a step or bench during a donkey kickback increases range of motion, hitting different parts of the glute muscles more effectively.
The elevated position allows for a deeper stretch and contraction with each rep, making this variation great for those looking to enhance flexibility, along with strength.
Extra challenge
Weighted donkey kickback
Adding weights makes any exercise more challenging, and donkey kickbacks are no exception.
Use ankle weights or hold a dumbbell behind your knee while performing this variation.
The added weight increases resistance, which helps build muscle mass, in addition to improving overall stability in lower body movements.